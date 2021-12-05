Raiders vs. Football Team: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home after a huge Thanksgiving Day win at the Dallas Cowboys. It is now time for December football and the home stretch of the season has commenced here in Week 13.

The Raiders have to find a way to establish a strong home field advantage as they are 5-9 at Allegiant Stadium since it opened last season. They are 3-3 at home in 2021, but they were blasted in their last two home games (against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals) by a combined score of 73-27.

That trend must stop on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ home game against Washington:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 6-5, the Football Team is 5-6.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -2.5, 49 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

