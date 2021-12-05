Josh Jacobs, DeSean Jackson active for Raiders on Sunday vs WFT

As expected, key offensive weapons running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver DeSean Jackson are active on Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders in their game against the Washington Football Team. They were both listed as questionable on Friday via the team’s injury report. Jacobs was dealing with an ankle injury and Jackson was having issues with his calf.

Previously, star tight end Darren Waller (knee), rotational defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and special teamer Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were all ruled out of the team against Washington. Foster Moreau will start for Waller and third-round pick Malcolm Koonce is active for the first time to spell Nassib,

Also, running back and returner Jalen Richard and long snapper Trent Sieg are on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and are out on Sunday as well. Running back Peyton Barber is active and fellow running back Kenyan Drake will likely return kicks in Richard’s place.

Backup linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and backup cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) are active after both being out for several weeks. In addition to Waller, Nassib and Owuasor, the Raiders’ other inactive players are cornerback Amik Robertson, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Undrafted rookies tight end Matt Bushman and wide receiver Dillon Stoner, were elevated from the practice squad and are both active Sunday. Fullback Sutton Smith, who was promoted Saturday to the 53-man roster, is active as well.