Final score: Football Team 17, Raiders 15

This one is going to sting. After a resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Las Vegas Raiders fell at home once again in a loss to the Washington Football team on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s take a quick look at the ugly details:

Record: The Raiders are 6-6. Washington is 6-6.

What it means:

The Raiders have lost four of their past five games after starting 5-2. They probably need to go 4-1 the rest of the way to make the playoffs.

Turning point:

The Washington Football Team went down the field and hit the game-winning field goal with 37 seconds to go.

Injury report:

Raiders’ running back Kenyan Drake was hurt in the second quarter. Drake was taken off the field on a cart. He was quickly ruled out of the game with an ankle injury, which is not a good sign. Starting linebacker Cory Littleton hobbled off the field in the second quarter with a stinger. Backup linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski re-aggravated an ankle injury that kept him out for several weeks. With Littleton and Kwiatkoski out, rookie Divine Deablo played more than he has for much of the season. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who had another monster day as a tackler, hurt his ankle in the second half.

What’s next:

The Raiders have a major AFC West game at the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. The Raiders won at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020, ending an eight-year losing streak there. The Chiefs blew out the Raiders in Las Vegas 41-14 last month. The early Kansas City weather forecast is not bad, it is supposed to be 52 and sunny. It could be much, much worse.