#Raiders RB Kenyan Drake suffered a broken ankle in today’s game, sources say, and he is out for the season. Drake, the team’s second-leading rusher, was ruled out quickly in the loss to the Washington Football Team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having the best day on offense. The team only has three points going into halftime, but they hope to bounce back with an excellent drive to start the second half.

The Raiders are another key player with a vast injury to the running back position. Kenyan Drake was carted off after a big hit on a second and five-run. The team ruled him out of the game with an ankle injury.

The Raiders were struggling in the first half, which adds a significant low. The offense looks lost without tight end Darren Waller and cannot find its footing during this matchup.

Backup running back Jalen Richard is out on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and it has created a blow to passing attack and communication with the offensive line. The Raiders have to find an answer with all the injuries they are dealing with on offense.

We don't know the severity of Drake’s injury yet. Hopefully, the cart was just a precaution.

