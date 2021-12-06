Filed under: MNF open thread: Patriots-Bills End Week 13 here By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 6, 2021, 5:11pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MNF open thread: Patriots-Bills Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Josh Allen Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Week 13 ends as the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills play in a key AFC East matchup. It should be fun. Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...