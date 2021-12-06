Raiders Week 14 opponent: Meet the Chiefs again

With their game against the Washington Football Team barely in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders must turn their attention to the hated Kansas City Chiefs.

With December football heating up, the Raiders will visit the Chiefs Sunday in Week 14. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Chiefs:

Record: The Chiefs are 8-4 after a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Last meeting with Raiders:

In Week 10, the Chiefs blasted the Raiders 41-14 at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and tight end Travis Kelce sliced up Las Vegas’ defense.

Last time at Arrowhead Stadium:

The Raiders beat the Chiefs 40-32 in 2020. it ended an eight-game losing streak there for the Raiders and it was quarterback Derek Carr’s first win there, Of course, it was the famous Jon Gruden victory lap game. Chiefs’ fans haven’t forgotten that one.

Raiders need this: If the Raiders lose Sunday, they will be three games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West with four games to go and they would have lost the tiebreaker with Kansas City. So, a defeat Sunday essentially ends any division title hopes for Las Vegas.

KC defense is hot: The Chiefs have allowed a total of 56 points in the past five games. This defense is balling.

Weather break:

The early Kansas City forecast calls for 55 degrees and sunny on Sunday. That’s pretty darn good for KC in mid-December.