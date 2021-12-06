Raiders poll: Should Joe Brady still be a head-coach candidate?

The upcoming NFL coaching carousel took an interesting and unexpected turn on Sunday. Out of nowhere, the Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The 32 year old was considered a potential top head coaching candidate in January.

Brady is thought to a potential candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders if owner Mark Davis chooses to not retain interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after the season. He replaced Jon Gruden in October after he resigned after offensive emails written by Gruden emerged

Brady was likely going to get interest by several teams this offseason. Now, that is all in question. Teams will likely be reluctant to pursue a head coaching candidate who got fired as a coordinator during the season. It’s not a great look and it could be a hard sell to a fan base. Yet, the early consensus is that Brady got a raw deal in Carolina and he didn’t have much to work with.

