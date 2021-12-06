Las Vegas Raiders open as 9.5 point underdogs vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a tough defeat late in the fourth quarter to the Washington Football team on Sunday. The 17-15 loss makes it six out of the last nine, and the Raiders are behind in the playoff hunt. The team now heads to Arrowhead to take on the hot Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing the best defense in the league right now.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 14 games, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road with Kansas City Chiefs as -9.5 favorites and an O/U of 49. The Raiders didn't beat the spread last time and don't want that outcome again.

There are four teams on a BYE this week, meaning that there is only a total of 14 games. The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are Los Angeles Chargers over +10 over the Raiders.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs Chiefs

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +340

Opening point spread: Chiefs +9.5

Opening point total: 49

For the complete list of Week 14 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.