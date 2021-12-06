Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller now day-to-day with knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is making incremental improvement from a knee injury he suffered on Nov. 25 at the Dallas Cowboys.

After Waller missed Sunday’s home loss to the Washington Football team due to the injury, Las Vegas interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday afternoon that Waller is now day-to-day with the injury — and that he is also dealing with an oblique/ribs injury. Last week, Bisaccia said Waller was week-to-week.

This means that Waller has a chance to play on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Bisaccia said the team hopes to see continued progress this week. If Waller can’t play against Kansas City and doesn’t suffer a significant setback, he very likely should be ready to play at the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) is optimistic about a potential return this week vs the Chiefs, per source. Las Vegas will see how the week goes but team hopeful he’s making progress. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 6, 2021

Rotational defensive end Carl Nassib is in the same situation as Waller. He hurt his knee against the Cowboys and missed the Washington game. He was week-to-week last week and is now day-to-day, Bisaccia said.

Other Las Vegas players who are now day-to-day are linebackers Denzel Perryman (ankle), Cory Littleton (stinger), Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring). Onwuasor didn’t play Sunday, while the other three linebackers were banged up against Washington.

Bisaccia said running back Kenyan Drake will have ankle surgery in Alabama later this week, he is out for the season.