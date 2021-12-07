Silver Minings: Derek Carr’s touchdown pass rate is low

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive problems are well documented.

They have scored 16 points or less in six of their last nine games, and it’s a big reason why they have lost four out of five games to tumble to 6-6. The red zone offense is a big problem — basically, the Raiders can’t find the end zone consistently. They are moving the ball, they are just settling for too many field goals.

As shown by this tweet below, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr is putting up some historically odd numbers.

Of the 35 QBs to average 300+ yards passing per game (including this season), only 2 averaged less than 1.5 TD passes per game:#Raiders Derek Carr 1.4 this year

Matthew Stafford 1.3 in 2012 https://t.co/dD0ZM5c0sV — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 6, 2021

He is second in the NFL with 3,663 passing yards, but 13th in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes. Of course, the Raiders’ offensive problems are not all on Carr, but it starts with him.

