Darren Waller is Raiders’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been recognized for his off-field work by being named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

It is the most prestigious annual off-field award in the NFL. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 10 ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The league announced all 32 nominees for the award on Tuesday morning and Waller was prominently featured in the release. He will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee helmet decal for the rest of the season.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players who have exhibited excellence on-the-field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference. See the nominees here: https://t.co/R9P2JLXGBm #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/aMOBKbY0Tg — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

As you can see, many stars are among the nominees. The award, which honors Chicago Bears legendary running back Walter Payton who died in 1999, is given to a player who shines off-and-on the field.

Honored to serve the Las Vegas community and represent this organization! #WPMOY https://t.co/1G8XneaNZF — Darren Waller (@Rackkwall83) December 7, 2021

Waller is extremely active in the Las Vegas community. The heartbeat of his off-work is the Darren Waller Foundation, which focuses on helping steer at-risk local youth away from drug and alcohol abuse. Waller has been open about his own experiences and recovery from addiction. You can learn more about Waller’s foundation below.

Every nominee will receive up to $40,000 in their name to the charity of their choice. The Walter Payton Man of the Year winner will receive a $250,000 donation.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge, a social media campaign to support nominees. Fans can help Waller get more donations to the Darren Waller Foundation from Nationwide on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and WALLER.

Raiders’ legend George Blanda won the award in 1974. Perhaps Waller will join him.