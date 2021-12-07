Linebacker Will Compton announces he’s signing with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are apparently are bringing a re-enforcement for their suddenly banged-up linebacker crew.

Veteran free-agent linebacker Will Compton announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he is signing with the Raiders.

I am signing with the Raiders, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021

Compton, 32, played nine games with four starts for the Raiders in 2019, their final season in Oakland. He had 41 tackles with the Raiders. Compton then played 12 games with one start and had 18 tackles with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, but he has not played in the NFL this season. Overall, Compton has started 40 games in eight NFL seasons.

The Raiders have not yet announced he signing of Compton and that move may come on Wednesday. Las Vegas suffered a glut of injuries at linebacker last Sunday in a home 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, so Compton is probably injury insurance.

On Monday, interim Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia said linebackers Denzel Perryman (ankle), Cory Littleton (stinger), Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) are all day-to-day. Onwuasor didn’t play Sunday, while the other three linebackers were banged up against Washington.

We will see how the week goes, but the pending addition of Compton shows there is some concern at the position.