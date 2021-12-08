Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs Washington

This Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the ropes again and have a tough matchup vs. the Chiefs in Arrowhead. Once again, they will try to bounce back from an awful performance at their home stadium.

Their last game was full of disappointment with the Raiders' offense not putting up more than 20 points for the 6th time this season. The defense continues to not get off the field.

The execution has been ugly on offense, with players running the wrong routes or not finishing them. Running backs are missing the right hole and all types of issues.

BD Williams covers the rookie performances of Malcolm Koonce and Divine Diablo. Diablo got to play in Cory Littleton's absence and displayed why he was drafted in the third round. The same as Malcolm Koonce, who got his first sack of the season.

Check it out below and subscribe.