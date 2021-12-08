Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Chiefs

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs for their second matchup of the year, Stephen Serda of Arrowhead Pride was kind enough to chat with me to preview the game.
Topics Discussed:
- Chiefs 5-game win streak
- Patrick Mahomes issues recently compared to earlier in the season
- Kansas City’s drops
- The Return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- EDGE Chris Jones vs. DT Chris Jones
- Nick Bolton’s and Willie Gay’s emergence
- Chiefs’ secondary improvements
- & more!
Please make sure to subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!
