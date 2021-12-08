Raiders extend special teams aces A.J. Cole and Daniel Carlson

Las Vegas Raiders fans are tired of all the field goals in the red zone. The Raiders decided to resign the man kicking all of them through the uprights. Daniel Carlson is staying with the Raiders for the next four years after the announcement by his agent.

Excited for @DanielCarlson38 agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @Raiders — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) December 9, 2021

Carlson was initially a Minnesota Vikings draft pick out of Auburn. After an ugly performance in Green Bay he was let go in 2018 and found a home with the Raiders. He was excellent in his first year, missing one field goal.

Raiders are giving kicker Daniel Carlson a 4-year, $18.4 million deal that includes $10.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal makes Carlson the NFL’s third-highest paid kicker. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021

After a rough 2019, Carlson is 60/65 the past two years and nine for ten from 50 plus yards. He is sure-fire from 50, and we saw that against the Cowboys when he sent the game to overtime.

Fans don't want to see Carlson on the field too often, but if he is, it is almost a sure thing it’s going through the uprights.

Of course, the Raiders extended punter AJ Cole. It was a great night for special teams.

A ✌ special✌ night for the #Raiders. Not only have they extended K Daniel Carlson, they agreed to a terms with P A.J. Cole on a four-year extension as well, @Agent_Turnage tells me.



Cole leads the NFL in punt yardage and will now be paid among the league’s top four punters. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 9, 2021

Here are the Cole contract details: