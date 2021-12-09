 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TNF open thread: Steelers-Vikings

Start Week 14 here

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 of the NFL season begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing at the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Have fun.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...