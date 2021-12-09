 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders have worst red-zone defense in the NFL

The unit has improved ... but this is not good

By Bill Williamson
There has been so much attention on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive woes in the red zone, but, their issues are even worse on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders have the 32nd ranked red-zone defense in the NFL. Yes, that’s dead last. They are 29th in red-zone offense.

The fact that they are allowing an average of 6.10 points a red-zone trip is pretty alarming. That means an opponent can basically count on getting into the end zone every time they pass the Raiders’ 20-yard line.

Yes, this unit has improved under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, especially with this pass-rush and pass coverage. But this glaring stat shows the Raiders’ defense still have significant problems as we head to the stretch run of the season.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Crosby, Cole honored: Pro Football Focus has named Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole to its third-quarter All-Pro team.
  • Coaching hiring rumors: ESPN has some coaching carousel talk that includes what the Raiders may be thinking in an Insider piece.
  • Chiefs preview: The Raiders’ website looks at Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • More Wright time? With injuries, reserve linebacker K.J. Wright may play more than usual this week again.

