Silver Minings: Raiders have worst red-zone defense in the NFL

There has been so much attention on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive woes in the red zone, but, their issues are even worse on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders have the 32nd ranked red-zone defense in the NFL. Yes, that’s dead last. They are 29th in red-zone offense.

Yes. Those are the numbers I have. #Raiders 29th in points per red zone drive (4.47) and 32nd in points allowed per red zone drive (6.10) https://t.co/Zp7MTN1Uo6 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 6, 2021

The fact that they are allowing an average of 6.10 points a red-zone trip is pretty alarming. That means an opponent can basically count on getting into the end zone every time they pass the Raiders’ 20-yard line.

Yes, this unit has improved under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, especially with this pass-rush and pass coverage. But this glaring stat shows the Raiders’ defense still have significant problems as we head to the stretch run of the season.

