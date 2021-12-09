5 things to know about Raiders-Chiefs game

The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst game of the season in Week 10 in a 41-14 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs completely controlled the Raiders in that game. Now, four weeks later, the reeling Raiders (they are 6-6 and have lost four out of five games) are visiting Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs, who are on a five-game winning streak. The Raiders’ faint playoff hopes may ride on this game.

Here are keys to victory for Las Vegas:

Start fast:

This is often a key for the Raiders. They struggled early in games. They have been outscored by 30 points in the first quarter in 2021. However, starting fast is especially important in this game because the Raiders need to get some confidence early and help try to get the crowd out of the game. The Raiders have not allowed more than 17 points in the past five games and have allowed a total of 56 points in this stretch. If the Las Vegas offense can start out hot, this could set the tone for a good day for the visitors.

Harass Mahomes:

In Week 10, Mahomes tore the Raiders apart. He threw for five touchdown passes. One of the reasons was the Chiefs’ offensive line protected him well. Raiders’ standout pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue most make Mahomes uncomfortable. The Raiders’ pass-rush ignited a win at Kansas City in 2020 and they have to get that type of pressure in this game.

Don’t let Kelce destroy them:

In Las Vegas, Kelce absolutely lit up the Raiders’ defense. He had eight catches for 119 yards. The Raiders’ defense struggles against tight ends and Andy Reid will try to exploit this matchup again. Las Vegas can’t let Kelce take over.

Get DeSean Jackson involved:

The veteran wide receiver has been with the Raiders for one game. In three games, he didn’t make an impact and in one game he did as he had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. It was the only game Las Vegas has won with Jackson on the roster. He has a total of three touches in the three losses. Getting him involved will open up the entire offense. It is a must.

Protect Carr:

The Chiefs put constant heat on Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr in Week 10 and forced him into making mistakes. This defense is soaring right now and will be coming after him hard. The Raiders’ offensive line which struggled against Washington last week must do its best to keep Carr upright.