Silver and Black Pride’s Week 14 NFL game picks

Five weeks remain in our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em challenge at Silver and Black Pride, and unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, our writers and fan community had an impressive bounce-back week as several people fared well. There were a bunch of clutch performances in crunch time to make things interesting.

Here are the Week 14 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for tonight’s game, and the opening line is Vikings -3 with the total set at 44.5. For those interested, the Raiders are 9.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs and the over/under is 48 over on DraftKings.

After a total of 194 possible contests, here is the writer’s standing:

BD came in with a HUGE 12-2 week that ranked 12 among all of Tallysight’s analysts and first in our writer’s standings. That put him a game and half behind me for second place and two games behind Bill for the overall lead. I didn’t do so bad either, going 10-4 and pulling within a half-game of the top spot overall, with Bill coming in at a respectable 8-6 for the week. Marcus was one of the few sub-.500 performers, again, and it looks like his spot is cemented at the bottom

Fan Community Leaderboard

The fan community once again had several standout performances. Torindorn4life gets a big shoutout for going 12-2 and pulling within a pick of the top 10. We then had seven people make 10 correct picks and another 12 with nine! That’s 20 people at roughly 65 percent or higher hit rate.

Wall so Hard is starting to take command of the overall leader board, though. After being one of the people with 10 winners, he/she now holds a four pick lead over Mocakes and LivingLegend. Everyone else is looking like a long shot at this point.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders