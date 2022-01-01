Silver Minings: KJ Wright and Marcus Mariota removed off the covid list.

The Las Vegas Raiders have felt the covid bug over the past few weeks. The team lost Darren Waller earlier this week and lost a few more players yesterday to the covid list.

The new year's good news has come as players begin to move off the list. The first players are KJ Wright and Marcus Mariota. Both players will be able to suit up Sunday afternoon.

We have activated QB Marcus Mariota and LB K.J. Wright from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/u8mj4dUSbU — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 31, 2021

The Raiders are hoping the other players on the covid list, such as Casey Heyward, will be cleared tomorrow. It appears the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts are hitting the field at full strength. That makes the playoff battle even more meaningful and exciting.

Everything on the line will be integral to being at full strength. The new rules help the Raiders in the long run as they can use all the different bodies to finish the season strong.

