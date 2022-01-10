Raiders Super Wild Card opponent: Meet the Bengals

It’s free football time, folks.

The playoffs, baby.

The Las Vegas Raiders will play in the postseason for the first time in five years. They will play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Bengals:

Record:

They are 10-7 and won the AFC North Division.

Dangerous O:

The Bengals boast the quarterback-wide receiver tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. This is a dynamic duo and the Raiders are going to have their hands full.

Last meeting:

Cincinnati beat the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas in Week 11. Cincinnati controlled the game and pulled away from the Raiders late.

Playoff drought:

The Bengals have lost their last eight playoff games dating back to the 1990 playoffs. These are two playoff-hungry squads (and fan bases).

Bad weather ahead?

The early forecast calls for snow Saturday in Cincinnati and temps in the mid 20s Saturday night. The Raiders are going to have to bundle up.