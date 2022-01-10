Raiders open as 6.5-point underdogs vs. Bengals in Super Wild Card weekend

The Las Vegas Raiders’ magical run continued with a nail biter on Sunday Night Football to close out the 2021 season. They found a way to win after blowing a two-score lead in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset over the favored Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders will now head to Cincinnati to face a hot Bengals team in their first playoff matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Super Wildcard Weekend, and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road with the Bengals as –6.5 favorites and an O/U of 48.5. The Bengals rested most of their starters Week 18 and will be fresh and ready to play football.

The biggest favorites in the NFL so far for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Kansas City Chiefs at –12.5 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Bengals

Moneyline: Raiders +215, Bengals-265

Opening point spread: Bengals –6.5

Opening point total: 48.5

For the full list of Wildcard weekend opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.