Raiders podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They pulled off another massive upset over the Los Angeles Chargers and punched their ticket to Cincinnatti for Wild Card weekend.

The Raiders didn't dominate on offense but took advantage of penalties by the Chargers' defense and moved the football, putting 35 points. Josh Jacobs ended the game in OT with his great running late in the extra quarter.

The defense was incredible for 53 minutes, then had a bit of a collapse. They rebounded by only keeping the Chargers to a field goal late in OT to help pull out the win.

BD Williams and I go over all these items and hit other areas. Also, give a quick preview of what the Wildcard weekend battle with the Cincinnati Bengals will look like next week.

