Raiders injury news: Darius Philon out for playoffs with knee injury

The Las Vegas Raiders defense suffered a big blow as defensive tackle Darius Philon is out for the playoffs with a “significant” knee injury.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday that the exact extent of Philon’s injury is not yet known, but it is serious. His season is done.

It was the only significant injury the Raiders suffered in their playoff-clinching 35-32 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Philon was injured with about two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Philon has played very well during the Raiders current four-game winning streak and Bisaccia said he was on a “roll.” He made some huge plays in the run game Sunday night, highlighted by stopping the Chargers on fourth and short from their own 18 in the third quarter that went a long way to helping the Raiders win.

Philon signed a one-year deal for less than $1 million with the Raiders after sitting out for for two NFL seasons. He reunited with Gus Bradley, who was he played for with the Chargers. Depending on his injury timetable, I could see the Raiders trying to bring him back.

With Philon out, defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Damion Square and Kendal Vickers will all have to pick up the slack.

UPDATE:

Raiders DL Darius Philon, who made several big plays against the Chargers on Sunday night, suffered a torn patellar tendon in the game, per source. He will start the recovery process soon and his season is over. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 11, 2022

