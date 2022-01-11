 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders are new ‘cardiac kids’

Las Vegas pushes to playoffs by mastering close games

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Another close win
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Whatever happens in the postseason, the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders will be remembered for their ability to pull out close games.

If their games were close, the odds were the 2021 Raiders would win the game ... it’s actually becoming historic. The Raiders needed to run the table in the final four games games and they went 4-0. They won those games by a combined total of 12 games. It’s the lowest margin of victory in a final four-game stretch in NFL history, according to ESPN.

The Raiders went 4-0 in overtime this season and won an NFL record six games on the final play of the game. They don’t make it easy, but man what a memorable, exciting season.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Reliving the glory: The Las Vegas Review-Journal breaks down the Raiders’ huge win over the Chargers on Sunday night.
  • Never give up: The Athletic looks at the Raiders’ never-quit attitude.
  • Feeling good: The Raiders’ website has a collection of player social-media reactions to going to the playoffs.
  • Coach of the year? Yahoo thinks Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia could be an NFL coach of the year candidate,

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...