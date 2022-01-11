Silver Minings: Raiders are new ‘cardiac kids’

Whatever happens in the postseason, the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders will be remembered for their ability to pull out close games.

If their games were close, the odds were the 2021 Raiders would win the game ... it’s actually becoming historic. The Raiders needed to run the table in the final four games games and they went 4-0. They won those games by a combined total of 12 games. It’s the lowest margin of victory in a final four-game stretch in NFL history, according to ESPN.

The #Raiders won their final 4 games by a total of 12 points, the lowest scoring margin in NFL history by a team to win its final 4 games. The previous mark of 16 was held by the 1926 Kansas City Cowboys. Per @ESPNStatsInfo and ELIAS — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 10, 2022

The Raiders went 4-0 in overtime this season and won an NFL record six games on the final play of the game. They don’t make it easy, but man what a memorable, exciting season.

#Raiders are 1st team to win 4 straight games in 1 season by 4 points or fewer since the Tim Tebow-led Broncos did it in 2011. Only others to do it:

Colts 2009

Giants 1986 (5 games)

Washington 1941 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 10, 2022

In other Raiders’ links: