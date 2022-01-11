Just Stats Baby: Week 18 vs. Chargers

The playoffs are here, and the Las Vegas Raiders are suiting up for action Saturday. The team is in a four-game winning streak that propelled them to the five seed and a trip to Ohio to battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

First, let's check out the stats from the massive win last Sunday night.

Pressure is still an issue:

The pressure allowed by the offensive line seems to be a weekly occurrence in this article. The Raiders are struggling to keep pressure off the quarterback, and the Los Angeles Chargers could get to Carr consistently.

The Raiders quarterback was under pressure 38 percent when dropping back vs. the Chargers. Brandon Parker was the main culprit allowing four pressures on the day, including a sack that almost was a fumble lost. The rest of the offensive line held their own, but we saw struggles from Foster Moreau as well when he had to protect Carr.

Carr didn't turn the ball over this week and got lucky on a fumble that bounced their way. According to PFF, he was 5-12 under pressure but did have the big play to Edwards on the scramble. The Raiders will have to protect him better after getting beat up by the Bengals in their previous matchup.

Josh Jacobs has a monster day.:

Since the end of the first half vs. the Broncos, Josh Jacobs has been a different player. He has become more decisive with his runs, and it is displayed itself big time late in the game vs. the Chargers.

Jacobs in OT, 7 carries for 69 yards. 9.86 YPC. The closer pic.twitter.com/ksU0hXodM8 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) January 11, 2022

Josh Jacobs had ten carries for 92 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. He called himself the closer after the game and fit the patient billing in ways we hadn't seen before. Fans have complained about his lack of long runs, but in OT, we saw 28 and 17 yard runs back to back. According to PFF, Jacobs set a career-high with 12 missed tackles forced on the day.

Jacobs puts the team on his back as a first-round running back should. If he can keep this up next week with the cold weather on the Horizon, it can help the Raiders continue to shock the world. Jacobs seems eager and ready for the challenge.

Maxx Crosby caps off a breakout season:

Maxx Crosby has always been a Raider nation favorite, but now the whole NFL landscape knows. Crosby is going to his first pro bowl, and he exhibited the reason without the sacks why is he disruptive in the final game of the season.

Crosby finished the game with 11 total pressures, according to PFF. He had seven hurries, two quarterback hits, and two sacks on the day. People talk about how his pressure numbers don't matter, but Crosby's relentless motor helped cause the interception thrown by Herbert late in the division battle. His presence is always felt, and the attention he brings helps free up other players.

Crosby was dominant this game. Quick jab step then rips inside. Herbert just gets rid of it so quickly. pic.twitter.com/TootHJwIqC — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) January 11, 2022

According to PFF, the former Eastern Michigan star now has 101 pressures on the season. He is the first defensive end to hit over 100 pressures in a season, with the other two being defensive tackles. Crosby's season was remarkable, and he has to continue with this consistency as the years go along.

Quinton Jefferson dominates inside:

Speaking of creating one on ones for other players, the primary beneficiary of this is Quinton Jefferson. The former Buffalo Bill has come on late rushing from the interior. Last Sunday night was the breakout performance the team needed from Jefferson.

Jefferson added eight total pressures on the day, according to PFF. He accumulated a sack and five hurries with two quarterback hits on the day. He was relentless inside, rushing the passer, constantly beating the Chargers guards, creating pressure on Herbert, forcing him to get rid of the football earlier than he wanted to.

The 18 total pressures from the last three weeks display Jefferson starting to heat up at the right time. The Bengals have a weakness inside when it comes to protecting Joe Burrow. Jefferson will have his chance to eat and get a full meal this Saturday when the Raiders make the trip to Cincinnati.