Raiders-Bengals Playoffs: Las Vegas is pretty healthy heading into Wild Card game

The Las Vegas Raiders began preparations for their first playoff game in five years on Tuesday with a walk-through practice — and their current 53-man roster is mostly healthy.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was the only player to miss the workout, as he is dealing with back and knee issues. Hankins played 29 snaps in Week 18 Sunday’s playoff-clinching home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders also put defensive tackle Darius Philon on the injured reserve with a knee injury, as expected.

Las Vegas cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (ribs), safety Tre’von Moehrig (shoulder) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) were all limited Tuesday. Barring setbacks or unknown severities of injuries, all four should be on track to play Saturday at the Cincinnati Bengals during NFL’s Super Wild Card round. Kickoff is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the Raiders removed linebacker Marquel Lee from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and released linebacker Will Compton.

Emergency Press Conference.



I am once again here to tell you guys that I’ve been cut from the Las Vegas Raiders.#year9 and still in the best shape of my life pic.twitter.com/QhKQmgo38g — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 11, 2022

It’s been an eventual short stint for the affable Compton in Las Vegas this season. He was signed late in the season, but played just one game with the Raiders before being cut last week. He was out due to a death in his family and a stint on the COVID list. One day after he was cut last week, Lee went on the COVID list and Compton was brought back. He played on special teams against the Chargers.

Also, the Raiders’ opened linebacker Nicholas Morrow’s window to return from the injured reserve. He’s been out all season. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers was also removed from the COVID list.