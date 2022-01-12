Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals both managed to end playoff droughts this season, and now both teams square off to get their first postseason win in about 20 years.

But before the Raiders and Bengals go at it in this huge NFL playoff game, John Sheeran of Cincy Jungle sat down with me to give Raiders fans a little insight into what’s been going on in Cincinnati over the last month or so.

Topics Discussed:

Young Bengals maturing before our eyes

Joe Burrow, the hottest quarterback on the planet

Balancing the workload between Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Battle in the trenches, favors the Raiders?

Sack machine Trey Hendrickson

Vegas’ rushing attack versus Cincy’s run defense

Who’s the Bengals 2nd corner behind Chidobe Awuzie

Raiders win if..., Bengals win if...

& more!

