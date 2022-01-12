Maxx Crosby, Daniel Carlson win Player of the Week Awards

The Las Vegas Raiders were the team of the NFL Week 18 schedule.

They punched their first playoff ticket in five years in the final NFL regular-season game of the season in prime time in overtime as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers. The entire country was buzzing about it.

And the league has noticed. On Wednesday, two of the three AFC Week 18 player of the week honors went to Raiders players as defensive end Maxx Crosby was named the defensive Player of the Week and kicker Daniel Carlson was named the special teams Player of the Week.

Week 18 Players of the Week



AFC

Offense: QB Ryan Tannehill, TEN

Defense: DE Maxx Crosby, LV

ST: K Daniel Carlson, LV



NFC

Offense: QB Dak Prescott, DAL

Defense: S Tracy Walker, DET

ST: K Robbie Gould, SF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

This performance was worthy of a Raiders double dip.

Crosby, who won the award for the second time this season, had two sacks, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed and six total tackles. He was harassing Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert all game.

Carlson won the award for the second straight week and for the fourth time this season. It is the first time a kicker won the award that many times in one season. Carlson ended the game and ended the Chargers season with a field goal on the final play of overtime.