Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby had a special season

Game in and game out, defensive end Maxx Crosby was the Las Vegas Raiders’ best, most consistent player.

So, it was no surprise, in the Raiders’ biggest game in years, Crosby gave maximum effort and was a reason why the Raiders won and qualified for the playoffs Sunday night against the Chargers. According to the Associated Press, Crosby was on the field in the Raiders’ overtime win over the Chargers the second-most of any defensive lineman in the NFL in 15 years.

#Raiders Maxx Crosby was on the field last night for 66 pass plays per @sportradar. The only defensive lineman to play more pass snaps in a game since 2006:

Jason Pierre-Paul 69 vs Cowboys 10/29/12 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 10, 2022

No wonder Crosby joked after the game that he was so tired he couldn’t talk. Of course, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher had a big game. According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby led the NFL with 100 quarterbacks pressures in the regular season, which was one of the highest rates since the site started charting pressures.

The most pressures recorded in a season pic.twitter.com/PGDXuTnw9R — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022

By the way, both JJ Watt and Aaron Donald won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in the seasons when they had 100-plus pressures.

The Raiders have a chance to win their first playoff game in 20 seasons on Saturday afternoon at the Cincinnati Bengals — and the presence of Crosby is a big reason why.

In other Raiders’ links: