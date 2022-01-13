Silver and Black Pride’s NFL Playoffs Wild Card picks

Much like the Las Vegas Raiders, we’re onto the playoffs for our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em Challenge at Silver and Black Pride. Our regular season winners will stay intact, but we’ll start keeping track of the postseason records as well to see who can be the best when it matters most.

The NFL playoff lines are in over on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Raiders are currently five and a half-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals this week with the total set at 49. Odds are available for every game on Wild Card weekend as well, with the Bills -4, Buccaneers -8.5, Cowboys -3, Chiefs -12.5 and Rams -3.5 serving as the favorites.

After a total of 266 possible contests, here is the writers’ standing:

Congrats to our most senior writer — and “most senior” by a lot — Bill for winning the regular season writers’ pick ‘em championship! I guess it’s true what they say, there really is no replacement for experience.

I ended up finishing in second with BD right behind me and Marcus rounding out the group. However, Marcus finally submitted some picks and wound up going 13-3 and ranking third among all of Tallysight’s analysts for the week! It’s amazing what effort will do.

Fan Community Leaderboard

More congratulations are in order as Wall so Hard finishes as our regular-season champion! He/she led the way for most of the season and finished with a comfortable four-pick advantage. ColoRaider ended up supplanting LivingLengnd for second after an impressive 11-5 performance. LivingLengnd, Silver Black Attack and Mocakes ended up tieing for third.

Shoutout to Bad garth who was right behind Marcus as the second-best picker of the week with a 12-4 record. We only had two other people get 11 games right so it looks like a lot of people will be looking to bounce back for the playoffs.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders