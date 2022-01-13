Raiders Podcast: TDL review of the Chargers win

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The remarkable run to end the season winning the last four games will be cherished by Raider nation for a while.

The team capped it off with the victory in a too thrilling game for how it started. The defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers sent them home packing, and ESPN had a crying segment where they couldn’t watch their dear Justin Herbert.

The TDL crew covers the matchup and how the Raiders propelled themselves to the playoffs.

Mariota package: The Mariota package was in full force vs. the Chargers with little success. What caused the issues, and how can they fix them going forward?

Pass Rush: The Pass Rush created pressure all day on the quarterback, with Maxx Crosby and Quinton Jefferson leading the way. BD deep dives into what made them special Week 18.

