It’s the biggest game of the year since last week’s biggest game of the year for the Las Vegas Raiders! The Raiders are about to play their first playoff game since the 2016 season this Wild Card Weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals, but before all of that, make sure to get caught up on this week’s injury report, news and mailbag questions.

To have your questions answered on a future podcast, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Maxx Crosby and Daniel Carlson win player of the week

John Madden honored by congress

Alec Ingold pens an inspirational letter to Raider Nation

Raiders’ 2022 opponents released

Darius Philon done for the year, Isaiah Buggs signed

Raiders’ and Bengals’ injury report

Win or Lose, keep Bisaccia and Mayock?

What should the Raiders do differently and the same against the Bengals?

Derek Carr in the cold worrisome?

Las Vegas’ season a win no matter what happens?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!