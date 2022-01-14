This week started out great for Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow. On Tuesday, the Raiders designated Morrow to return from injury, and he practiced in a limited capacity. However, head coach Rich Bisaccia said the backer won’t suit up for the team’s playoff game this Saturday in Cincinnati.

“He didn’t get many reps today,” Bisaccia said of Morrow. “He got a little bit with some of the show team, not many, a little bit with some of the show kicking game, but we’ll see what his soreness level is today. He really didn’t get many yesterday or the day before in the walk-thru, but I know he wanted to kind of get himself in position to run around with his teammates again a little bit. We’ll see where we’re at with more reps and how sore his foot is, but as of right now he won’t be playing.”

The five-year veteran suffered an ankle injury in training camp during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, coincidentally, on the same day that guard Richie Incognito also suffered a leg injury that has kept him sidelined ever since.

Morrow had a breakout year as arguably the team’s best linebacker last season and was expected to be a starter heading into the 2021 campaign. Obviously, the latter never came to fruition but it would have been nice to get another first-string quality backer for the postseason. Then again, if the Raiders win, Morrow could potentially return for the Divisional Round.

The good news is Las Vegas released its final injury report this week and just about everyone on the active roster is healthy, as the team only had full and limited participants for Thursday’s practice. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was the only player given a game designation and was ruled questionable.

