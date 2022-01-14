SB Nation Reacts: 76 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. The excitement within Raider Nation is at an all-time high with the resilience of this football team to even make this run.

However, the direction of the team did not budge a percent when it came to the future. Fans of the Silver and Black stayed at 76% for another week regarding their feelings on the Raiders' direction.

It's interesting because you would have expected a rise with the Raiders making the postseason and a chance to win a playoff football game. Most fans don't feel the Bengals will dominate the Raiders, but that didn't raise confidence in the team's direction.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cincinnati Bengals are -5 point favorites over the Raiders at home. Betters said it was at -6 earlier in the week, and now it is almost a wash game.

Can the Raiders pull off the upset?

