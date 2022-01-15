 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders-Bengals game thread

It’s the playoffs, baby

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Playoffs
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, your Las Vegas Raiders play a playoff game.

It’s been five years.

Now, it’s the Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT. This is your place to discuss it all. Soak it in.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...