Raiders vs. Bengals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

Somehow, some way, here we are.

It’s the NFL playoffs and the Las Vegas Raiders are part of the dance.

After everything that unfolded this season and the fact that they won the last four games by a total of 12 points, the Raiders are in the Super Bowl tournament.

Saturday, they will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Wild Card round. It’s the Raiders’ first trip to the postseason in five years and second in the past 20 seasons.

This is incredible stuff.

Can the Raiders, who lost 32-13 to the Bengals at home 55 days ago, pull it off? Who can count them out at this point?

Here are all the vital details for the Raiders’ playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 10-7, the Bengals are 10-7.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC, stream on Peacock.

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It could be nasty. The forecast is for some snow and temps in the mid-20s Saturday night.

Betting: ADD Bengals -5,5 48 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

