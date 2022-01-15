Silving Minings: AJ Cole announced as a first team All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have many pro-bowlers, but three players represented them. Denzel Perryman, AJ Cole, and Maxx Crosby reached the pro bowl for the 2021 season.

On Friday, these players received even more recognition with Cole's selection as a first-team all-pro as a punter.

Besides inspiring Derek Carr to grow his hair, Cole leads the average per punt with 50 on the year. He is fourth in net punt average, displaying he is just not kicking out of the end zone on the regular. The praise for Cole is perfect with his play as a punter.

Maxx Crosby received six votes making him second-team all-pro, and it caused a debate between him and Bosa. According to PFF, Crosby dominated in the trenches first the run and pass, having 101 pressures on the year. Perryman received three votes after his career year as the Raiders middle linebacker.

