Raiders-Bengals Playoffs: Johnathan Hankins is active

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their first playoff game in five years with a healthy 53-man roster.

The only injury question heading into Saturday’s Super Wild Card game at the Cincinnati Bengals was the health status of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. He was listed as questionable with a back injury. However, Hankins is active and will play Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Hankins’ activation is not a surprise. He did practice some Thursday, the final practice day of the week after sitting out practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Hankins’ presence is important in the game. He is a strong run stuffer and the Raiders will be playing without fellow defensive tackle Darius Philon, who was put on the injured reserve last week after suffering a serious knee injury in a Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers,

All the other Las Vegas players currently on the roster are healthy for this game.

The Raiders’ inactive players Saturday are: Cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers. Defensive end Carl Nassib, a healthy scratch last week, is active instead of Koonce.