Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Let’s take a look at the Raiders’ biggest game since the 2002 season, and of course, it was a wild one, with Las Vegas falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19.

Records:

The Raiders are 10-8. The Bengals are 11-7.

What it means:

The season is over. It’s been a wild ride. The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game in 19 years, as the Cincinnati Bengals finally won a playoff game for the first time since 1990.

Turning point:

It came down to three plays from the Cincinnati 9-yard line in the final seconds and the Raiders couldn’t get it done. Derek Carr threw an interception in front of the goal line to end the game and the season.

Injury report:

Raiders’ rookie linebacker Divine Deablo suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. Cory Littleton replaced him. Also in the second quarter, Raiders’ defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson left with a foot injury, but he returned in the third quarter. In the third quarter, Raiders’ cornerback Brandon Facyson suffered a head injury and he did not return. Las Vegas linebacker Denzel Perryman hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter,

What’s next:

It’s the offseason. It’s time to see if Rich Bisaccia will be promoted to the full-time coach or if Raiders’ owner Mark Davis conducts a coaching search.