Raiders poll: Should Rich Bisaccia keep the head coach job?

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders’ incredible 2021 season is in the books, it’s time to focus on a long lingering question.

Will Raiders’ owner Mark Davis make interim head coach Rich Bisaccia the full-time replacement for the departed Jon Gruden, or will Davis look to hire an outside coach to guide the team?

There has been reports that Davis will likely conduct a full search for a new coach and that Bisaccia will be a candidate, but he isn’t necessarily the favorite to coach the Silver and Black next season. We should find out Davis’ direction very soon.

What do you think? Did Bisaccia accomplish enough as the Raiders’ interim coach to get the promotion?

He led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season after Gruden’s departure in a difficult situation. He led them to four straight wins to end the season to quality for the playoffs.

Players love him and have said they want him back.

This is @Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in his Cincy hotel personally hand-writing letters to his players thanking them for their hard work. Incredible.



This is @Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in his Cincy hotel personally hand-writing letters to his players thanking them for their hard work. Incredible.

Everyone says he's an unbelievable person. Some kind of coach grind to get here.

So, should Bisaccia return?

