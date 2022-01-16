 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders poll: Should Rich Bisaccia keep the head coach job?

Has the Las Vegas interim coach done enough to earn permanent role?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Rich Bisaccia
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders’ incredible 2021 season is in the books, it’s time to focus on a long lingering question.

Will Raiders’ owner Mark Davis make interim head coach Rich Bisaccia the full-time replacement for the departed Jon Gruden, or will Davis look to hire an outside coach to guide the team?

There has been reports that Davis will likely conduct a full search for a new coach and that Bisaccia will be a candidate, but he isn’t necessarily the favorite to coach the Silver and Black next season. We should find out Davis’ direction very soon.

What do you think? Did Bisaccia accomplish enough as the Raiders’ interim coach to get the promotion?

He led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season after Gruden’s departure in a difficult situation. He led them to four straight wins to end the season to quality for the playoffs.

Players love him and have said they want him back.

So, should Bisaccia return?

Please take our poll and express the reasons for your vote in the comment section below.

Poll

Should Rich Bisaccia be the Raiders’ coach in 2022?

view results
  • 43%
    Yes
    (612 votes)
  • 56%
    No
    (788 votes)
1400 votes total Vote Now

