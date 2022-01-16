Raiders Podcast-TDL instant rection vs the Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders came up short after finishing the season strong, losing 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders had a chance late but an interception on fourth and goal.

The Raiders had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in this game early, and the Bengals struggled in the red zone to keep the Raiders in the game. The penalties, the drops, the bad special teams put them in a hole, and the team tried to battle back, but it just wasn't enough.

The guys at TDL give their initial reactions to the matchup and discuss the game's last play. Matt and I also take a peek into the future to see what could happen with the coaching staff. Is Harbaugh the actual choice? Could it be a surprise? We will find out soon with the Raiders heading into the offseason.

Check it out below, and let's get ready for the Senior bowl.

Youtube as well https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiJjk5li-5k