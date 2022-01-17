Raiders will pick No. 22 in first round of NFL draft

Now that Las Vegas Raiders’ season is over and the NFL Super Wild Card round is complete, we know their draft status.

Las Vegas will pick at No. 22 in the first round of the NFL draft, according to the Sporting News. The 2022 draft will be from April 28 to 30, and will be conveniently held in Las Vegas. The Raiders went 10-7 in the regular season and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19 on Saturday in the Super Wild Card round.

Among the positions Las Vegas will likely consider at No. 22 will be wide receiver, the offensive line, defensive tackle and linebacker. The Tennessee Titans took Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 last year.

The Raiders have picked No. 22 twice in their draft history. They took Syracuse defensive tackle Art Thoms in 1969 and Michigan State linebacker Rod Fredrickson at No. 22 in 1994.

According to Tanakthon, here are the Raiders’ full picks: No. 22, No. 53, No. 86, No. 121, No. 149 (from New England Patriots), No. 224. That does not include potential comp picks. The Raiders don’t have a sixth-round pick because they traded it to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Denzel Perryman in August. Perryman made the Pro Bowl, so that trade was well worth it.