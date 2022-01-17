Raiders coaching search: Rich Bisaccia has had ‘conversations’ with Mark Davis

It’s been a quiet two days since the Las Vegas Raiders’ season ended in a 26-19 Super Wild Card game loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

All eyes are now on Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to see what he is going to do in terms of hiring a full-time coach to replace Jon Gruden who departed the organization in October. Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia met with the media in his end-of-season press conference on Monday. Obviously, the first question he was asked was if he has any clarity on his future. He does not.

Bisaccia, though, said he has had some “conversations” with Davis and he expects to have more. Later, Bisaccia said he spoke with Davis on Sunday night.

Bisaccia said he understands there is a “due process” and that Davis has to interview other people. The Raiders, like all teams, must comply with the Rooney Rule, by interviewing at least one minority candidate before hiring Bisaccia or anyone else.

Bisaccia said “as of now, I’m the acting head coach” and he and his staff will continue to conduct reviews of the season through Wednesday and then the entire staff will take a two-week vacation, which is normal end-of-season protocol.

It was clear that Bisaccia, who opened his presser by thanking players, coaches, fans, Davis and general manager Mike Mayock, is hopeful he will be retained by Davis, but it was also clear he is in wait-and-see mode like everyone else.

It will be interesting to see how quickly names of potential candidates emerge and how long the process takes. A the moment, this process seems to be in the infant stages.