Raiders beginning interview process for coach and GM

Less than an hour after Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he expects to be a candidate for the full-time job, reports broke that the Raiders are beginning the process of opening up the interview proc with other candidates.

In an interesting twist, Raiders owner Mark Davis is also reportedly starting the process of interviewing candidates for the general manager job. Current general manager Mike Mayock is still in place and hasn’t been fired. That is extremely unusual.

ESPN has reported that the Raiders have asked permission to interview New England Patriots’ inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the head-coaching job and front office executive Dave Ziegler for the general manager position. NFL Media reported Indianapolis Colts front-office person Ed Dodds is also expected to get an interview for the GM post.

Raiders still have HC Rich Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock in place, but it hasn’t stopped Las Vegas from looking.



Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo for HC and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their GM job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

Expect the #Raiders to put in a request for #Colts executive Ed Dodds, as well. https://t.co/wdn7rOAPiN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Reading through the early tea leaves, it would appear that Bisaccia has a better chance of sticking around than Mayock. The Raiders have to satisfy the Rooney Rule by interviewing, at least, one minority candidate for both jobs. Mayo is African-American. Denver is also interested in interviewing Mayo.

The fact that Davis is lining up candidates for the GM job before Mayock is fired likely doesn’t bode well for him. Clearly this is all a developing situation, but things are happening,

UPDATE: The Raiders could promote DuJuan Daniels to GM. That could be a Daniels-Bisaccia ticket.