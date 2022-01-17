Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock

In the first of a potential clean sweep of the team’s leadership, the Las Vegas Raiders have relieved general manager Mike Mayock of his duties.

The Raiders released this statement on Monday afternoon about the decision to move on from Mayock after three seasons:

We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.

NFL Media reported that owner Mark Davis made the decision to move on from Mayock several days ago while the team was preparing to play at the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs. The Raiders lost that Super Wild Card Weekend game 26-19, and it ended their 2021 season.

The #Raiders made the decision to move on several days ago, but put in a GM request a few minutes ago. Then, Mayock was out. https://t.co/o4M4RLE93p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

It became apparent that Mayock was in big trouble Monday afternoon when there were reports that the Raiders were asking permission to interview general manager candidates Dave Ziegler of the New England Patriots and Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts. Shortly afterwards, Mayock was informed of his firing. There will likely be other candidates as well.

Mayock was hired in December 2018 to assist head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden had final say until he left the team in October, Mayock was the main decision-maker for the rest of the 2021 season.

Overall, Mayock’s top duties were to help with the draft. He was previously a draft expert for NFL Media and the Raiders were the first NFL team he worked for.

Now, Davis is looking for new front-office leadership and it’s possible a new coach as well.