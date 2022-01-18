 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders have been excellent just before halftime

Credit goes to Derek Carr for that

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Derek Carr
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There have been some odd Las Vegas Raiders’ statistical quirks in recent years.

However, one of the more lasting and interesting trends by the team has been its penchant for scoring just before halftime. The Derek Carr-led Raiders offense has been really good right before halftime. They showed that again in their 26-19 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when Carr hit wide receiver Zay Jones for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

That is a consistent trend and it’s pretty impressive. Of course, it points Carr. He has been the team’s quarterback since 2014. Whether the Raiders have been good, bad or average, Carr shines late in the first half. Why?

Perhaps it’s as simple as he is at his best when it’s time to just go for it. Whatever it is, it’s pretty nice advantage for this team.

