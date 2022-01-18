Raiders poll: Did Mike Mayock deserve to get fired?

The Las Vegas Raiders began the offseason with a bang by firing general manager Mike Mayock on Monday.

The team has already beginning to the process of interviewing replacement for Mayock.

Mayock was the Raiders’ general manager for three years. He was brought in to assist former coach Jon Gruden. When Gruden left the franchise in October, Mayock had control of the team for the rest of the 2021 season. Many people thought Mayock deserved a full year in charge, but clearly Las Vegas owner Mark Davis was looking to make a change.

Mayock’s tenure was a mixed bag when it came to draft picks and free-agent additions. but again, Gruden yielded most of the power, so it’s difficult to completely gauge Mayock’s tenure and his impact.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Mayock deserved to be fired or do you think he deserved another year? Take our poll and let us know what you think.