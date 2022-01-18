Raiders head coach and GM search: Las Vegas is looking at more candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting the process of hiring a new general manager and a new head coach.

They have reportedly asked permission to talk to New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo for the head coaching job, and New England front office executive Dave Ziegler for the general manager job that opened on Monday when Mike Mayock was fired in Las Vegas. Indianapolis’ Ed Dodds and Raiders front office assistant DuJuan Daniels are also reportedly candidates for that job as well. More names will certainly emerged for both jobs. There are eight head-coaching jobs open and four GM jobs available at the moment.

Mayo, 35, is also a coaching candidate in Denver. He is another Bill Belichick protégée who is getting head coaching consideration. He played for the Patriots from 2008-15 and has been an assistant coach in New England for three seasons.

Dodds is interviewing for the GM job in Chicago. He was an interim for the Raiders and Al Davis in the early 2000s and that will resonate with Mark Davis.

Daniels is the assistant director of player personnel in Las Vegas and is well liked. He was hired away from New England in 2019 where he was a scout.

Ziegler has spent nine seasons in New England and he was promoted last year to director of player personnel. He was previously with Denver.

All of these candidates are interesting and seem to be quality candidates. Again, expect more names to emerge in the coming days.