Raiders GM search: Add Trey Brown to list

Raiders ask to talk to another possible Mike Mayock replacement

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Mark Davis
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to compile a list of names for their freshly vacant general manager position. Tuesday afternoon, NFL Media reported that Las Vegas has asked the Cincinnati Bengals for permission to talk to front-office assistant Trey Brown about the position.

The Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock on Monday. Monday, reports emerged that the Raiders have asked permission to talk to New England assistant Dave Ziegler about the job and that Indianapolis Colts’ front-office assistant Ed Dobbs (who started his NFL career with the Raiders nearly 20 years ago) and Raiders’ front-office assistant DuJuan Daniels.

Now, Brown is in the mix. He has Oakland roots, which could be attractive to Davis.

Most importantly, Brown is well respected in the NFL. Brown, 36, reportedly interviewed for the Raiders’ general manager job with Davis and Jon Gruden before Mayock was hired. He started working for the Bengals last year. He was previously with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

